Big Ten roundup (Sept. 22): OSU rolls in Meyer’s return to sideline

Ohio State gift-wrapped a blowout for Urban Meyer in his return to the sideline, making sure the coach didn’t have to get too stressed or too mad at anybody and didn’t have to make any monumental decisions.

The No. 4 Buckeyes played like, well, like they played while Meyer was watching the first three games on TV while serving a suspension. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins continued to throw touchdown passes at a furious rate, and Ohio State routed outmanned Tulane 49-6 on Saturday.

Meyer didn’t seem too up or too down on the sideline Saturday but may be more animated next week when Ohio State (4-0) travels to play No. 10 Penn State in the annual “white out” game at Beaver Stadium that ended in an upset by the Nittany Lions two seasons ago.

Meyer didn’t reveal much about his feelings after Saturday’s game, but said the most emotional moment was between the third and fourth quarters when the marching band played “Hang on Sloopy,” a longtime tradition at Ohio Stadium.

“It’s been that way for seven years now,” Meyer said.

“Being able to have him in the locker room, being able to have him, to talk to him, before the game, you miss that not having him ...,” said Haskins, who threw five touchdown passes in the first half before giving way to backup Tate Martell. “Being with him before we go out on the field together, the excitement he brings, the energy he brings, it was definitely missed.”

Meyer was back this week after serving a suspension for his mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence and other questionable behavior while working under Meyer at Florida and Ohio State.

Meyer was out for blowouts of Oregon State and Rutgers, then sat in front of the TV nervously as the Buckeyes pulled away from then No. 15-TCU in the second half last week to win 40-28. Ryan Day, the co-offensive coordinator/​quarterbacks coach, temporarily handled sideline coaching duties.

“He’s always a fired-up dude,” Ohio State safety Jeffrey Okudah said. “I feel like you could feel his energy. You could really feel his energy today. You could tell that he was glad to be back with the team.”

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13: Freshman Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Tre Watson returned an interception for a score and Maryland breezed past previously undefeated Minnesota.

Ty Johnson had an 81-yard TD run for the Terrapins (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who looked nothing like the team that lost badly to Temple last week.

And Minnesota (3-1, 0-1), without a doubt, hardly resembled the squad that had bullied three straight nonconference foes at home.

After taking the blame for the loss to Temple — a 35-14 embarrassment — Maryland interim coach Matt Canada deployed an offense against Minnesota that rolled up 432 yards.

Effectively mixing the pass and run, Maryland led 14-0 after 11 minutes, increased the margin to 18 points shortly after halftime and took a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter. Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill went 10 for 14 for 117 yards and a TD.

Minnesota freshman Zach Annexstad completed 14 of 32 passes for 169 yards and was picked off twice. Watson’s 36-yard interception return made it 28-10, and a 64-yard touchdown run by McFarland later in the quarter essentially clinched it.

The Terrapins outgained the Gophers 288-109 in yardage and led 21-10 at halftime.

Maryland showed immediately that this game was going to be different than the last one, passing on the opening play and putting the ball in the air three times during its initial possession. Hill went 3 for 3 and ran for 2 yards on a fourth-and-2 during a march that ended with a 26-yard touchdown run by McFarland.

Johnson’s 81-yard run made it 14-0.

After a field goal by Minnesota, Hill was an instant away from being tackled when he flipped a short pass to DJ Turner, who turned it into a 54-yard score.

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10: Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help No. 19 Michigan build a huge lead and it coasted to a win over Nebraska. The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime.

The Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1) are off to their worst start since 1945. They have lost seven in a row dating to last season for the first time since 1957.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson was 15 of 22 for 120 yards with a 5-yard TD pass to Zach Gentry midway through the second quarter that put the Wolverines ahead 30-0.

Fullback Ben Mason ran for three touchdowns — for a total of 6 yards — to match the number of times he had scored previously.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was cleared to play after missing last week’s loss to Troy because of a knee injury. The freshman was 7 of 15 for 22 yards with an interception and he lost 12 yards rushing.

Martinez batted down the football from the end zone after his first attempt on a play was deflected back to him, giving Michigan a safety and a 39-0 lead.

While trailing 56-3, the Cornhuskers had lost more yards due to penalties (66) than they had gained on offense (61) early in the fourth quarter.

Purdue 30, No. 23 Boston College 13: Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College. David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.

When the Boilermakers weren’t picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue’s four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.

Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.

No. 24 Michigan State 35, Indiana 21: Brian Lewerke threw two touchdown passes, had his first career catch and made the perfect pitch to kicker Matt Coghlin for a 6-yard scoring run for Michigan State.

The Spartans (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) won the Old Brass Spittoon for the 13th time in 15 games, getting a crucial victory in the conference opener. Indiana (3-1, 0-1) has not won consecutive home games in the series since 1991 and 1993.

The Spartans jumped to a quick 14-0 lead on Lewerke’s 16-yard TD pass to Jalen Nailor and Shakur Brown’s 69-yard interception return for a score. Indiana later rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback against the Spartans.

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13: Tyree Jackson threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Buffalo used its big-play offense to remain unbeaten and roll over reeling Rutgers.

The win was the first for the Bulls over a Big Ten Conference opponent and pushed their record to 4-0, their best start since 1981. Buffalo is coached by former UW-Whitewater coach Lance Leipold.

It was the third straight loss for Rutgers (1-3), which has given up 149 points in those games.