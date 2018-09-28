College football: Former Spring Valley standouts Borgerding, Schlegel excelling for UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — While UW-Stout’s primary colors are blue and silver, there’s a definite tint of cardinal and black to the football program this fall.

That’s because there’s a heavy Spring Valley influence on both sides of the ball.

Sean Borgerding, a 2017 graduate who greyshirted for the Blue Devils a season ago, is the starting quarterback. Jed Schlegel, a 2016 grad, is the team’s leading tackler out of the safety position.

Borgerding and Schlegel teamed up to help the Cardinals win the Dunn-St. Croix conference in 2015 while advancing to the state quarterfinals in Division 7.

Here they are again, leading the Blue Devils with a 2-1 record headed into Saturday night’s showdown with UW-Eau Claire.

“Watching them both progress and do what they have so far has been really fun to watch,” said Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping, who watched Saturday’s UW-Stout win over California Lutheran like a proud parent in the stands. “ Seeing Jed and Sean play at the college level and have success fills me with a lot of pride in what they have done to this point as I know they have both worked very hard.”

While both of them had a lot of success at the high school level — Borgerding and Schlegel each earned Leader-Telegram first-team All-Northwest honors while suiting up for the Cards — they’ve had to remake themselves a bit at the college level.

Borgerding is now in an offense where he drops back to pass more than he did at Spring Valley, which has had a potent triple-option game for years. Schlegel, a standout linebacker for Kapping, moved to the safety position and faces spread offenses he wasn’t used to seeing in the run-heavy Dunn-St. Croix.

But with their attention to detail, athleticism and knowledge of the game, the both of them have cared out roles for themselves on the team and thensome.

“Both guys were very studious about the game,” Kapping recalled. “They took the information that coaches were teaching about game plans and they were like coaches on the field helping get guys aligned and knowing situations. Most importantly the thing they both had that I think separates good players from average players was their confidence.”

Borgerding has taken over QB1 and has thrown for 442 yards and six touchdowns as opposed to just one interception thus far. He’s gotten more comfortable each time out.

While he directed more of a wishbone-type look in high school, his ability to understand what look the defense provides has translated well into more of a traditional offense look he commands at UW-Stout.

“The big thing was understanding coverage more,” said Borgerding, who used his greyshirt season to study up on the Blue Devils playbook. “We didn’t pass a whole lot. But I think it helped that, even though we ran a triple option, I was always reading the defense. We don’t necessarily run triple here, but we’ll run some read option where you have to read a certain guy. That’s just second nature. I’ve been doing that for a long time.”

His size and speed, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and experiencing running the ball in high school, make him a tough dual-threat guy to stop.

He’s closing in on 100 yards of rushing for the season too.

“He’s obviously a really big kid,” UW-Eau Claire coach Dan Larson said. “Really athletic for his size. Seems to handle their offense really well, and he’s looked really comfortable in there. Last week against Cal Lutheran, he looked like a starting WIAC quarterback. It’s impressive what he’s done so far.”

Borgerding credited his offensive line for giving him time to make throws and opening up the run game early on in games so that he doesn’t have to be superman back there in the pocket. Just his steady self.

Schlegel was a tackling machine in high school, and not much has changed. Even with a position switch.

He has 36 tackles, including 16 in a season-opening loss to nationally ranked St. John’s in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Schlegel has been granted the freedom to move up on plays and pursue the running back. And there weren’t many better in the area at doing that during his high school tenure.

“I’m mostly in the run-fit a lot, which is really nice because I did that a lot in high school,” Schlegel said. “Being able to get down the box and make tackles, I love it.”

He has faced many more pass-heavy teams that he saw at Spring Valley, and especially dropping back into the secondary, that took some getting used to.

But like Borgerding, he used his time not in the starting lineup to study up and perfect the fundamentals of his new position so that the Blue Devils wouldn’t miss a beat with the graduation of former Chippewa Falls standout and all-WIAC safety Tony Blair.

“Footwork was a lot of it,” Schlegel said. “My first two seasons when I didn’t play as much, I focused really hard on working on myself and making myself better and put myself in the best positions.”

Elmwood/​Plum City product Levi Wolf is UW-Stout’s second-leading tackler at 31 out of the other safety spot.

For folks like Kapping and others who know Spring Valley football, it isn’t much of a surprise to see these two flourishing at the collegiate level.

And both are quick to point out their roots helped them prepare for the jump up to competitive college football in the nation’s best Division III conference.

“Part of it was the coaches were smart and knew how to put pressure on us,” Borgerding said. “We were always in big games, which helped coming here. There is still pressure, but it feels like another game and something that isn’t way over the top. It feels like you’re out playing football, you know what you’re doing and just playing your game.”

“The coaches, they made sure we were disciplined,” Schlegel added. “They put us in positions that we’d be ready for big plays and big spots. A lot of it is on them. They did a great job with us, and they are still doing a great job.”

The former Cardinals are now permanent fixtures with the Blue Devils.

And they’ll more than likely have their fingerprints all over Saturday night’s showdown with the Blugolds.