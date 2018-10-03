Badgers use bye week to regroup

MADISON — After Wisconsin’s shocking loss to BYU and its physical, season-saving victory at Iowa, last week’s bye severed as a well-positioned break for a team yet to live up to preseason expectations.

Refreshed and now weeks removed from that crushing defeat to the Cougars, the Badgers hope Saturday’s contest against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium marks a new beginning in which their early-season snags are behind them.

“Honestly, I think that loss was a good thing for us,” UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “It helped guys realize some things. It helped spark some things. ... I think that guys realized we can’t just walk out there and win. We’ve got to compete with every team and we’ve got to be our best at all times because if you’re not, you’re going to lose.”

While Edwards said he doesn’t think that loss necessarily fueled the Badgers’ bye week, the break allowed for a full evaluation of where UW stands after an underwhelming first month of the season.

The sample size of four games still isn’t very big. That empowered the Badgers to dig deep into the issues they’ve faced over the past few weeks — whether it’s consistency on offense or preventing long gains on defense. From UW coach Paul Chryst’s perspective, however, the week’s focus remained more on the growth of individual players as they prepare themselves to face a Big Ten opponent for at least the next eight straight weeks.

“It was needed,” Chryst said, “We were able to focus on kind of our first four games and where we need to get better and can improve and things we’re doing well. ... You take a look at some of your schematics — offensively, defensively, special teams — but it’s really, how can we bring out a better player in each one? So I think it gives you a chance to get really narrowed down with each position.”

The greatest beneficiaries could be the Badgers’ new starters on defense. UW replaced seven of them from last year and are also fielding key reserves who saw their first extended game action during the season’s first four games.

The results have been mixed thus far, as the Badgers surrendered a number of big plays to both BYU and Iowa. The Hawkeyes averaged 7.48 yards per play, the most UW’s allowed since its 2015 opener against Alabama.

“It’s not easy to come in as a young guy and be asked and expected to dominate a game,” senior safety D’Cota Dixon said. “It’s not easy, but that is the standard. That’s the standard we all expect from ourselves. ... I think (the bye week) helps a lot, just so you can kind of sit back and reflect on where you are as a player, reflect on how you’ve responded as a player.”

The Badgers’ start certainly didn’t play out as expected, but the early bye week may have provided UW with an opportunity to regroup.

Wins over the next two weeks — against Nebraska and at Michigan — could thrust the 16th-ranked Badgers back into the national conversation after starting the season at No. 4 in the AP poll.

“I think it was great timing, honestly,” Dixon said. “I think it’s good timing for us all ... to just clean up things we can get better on and continue not to make the same mistakes.”

— Deron Harrell’s performance at Iowa impressed the coaching staff enough to place himself in the running for another start this week when the Badgers host Nebraska.

The redshirt freshman, who earned his first career start against Iowa, is now listed as a co-starter at cornerback with sophomore Caesar Williams on UW’s depth chart.

“I thought Deron did some good things,” Chryst said. “Deron’s talented, and he’s gaining more and more confidence with the position. The first thing for him was playing in games, and how do you adjust within a game? He’s learning to do that and getting better at it.

“I think all the young DBs, we’re going to need them, and they’ve all done things that have been good that you want to build on, and each one has areas that they need to continue to work on. That’s why (Harrell’s) listed as that, because that’s what it is. He’s giving himself an opportunity to get more reps, to get more playing time.”

Harrell switched from wide receiver to cornerback this offseason and emerged as a candidate for playing time during fall camp. Williams and redshirt freshman Faion Hicks separated themselves over the final couple weeks of preseason, but Dontye Carriere-Williams’ departure from the program two days before the opener against Western Kentucky allowed Harrell more opportunities to see the field during nonconference play.

Harrell surprisingly earned the start against the Hawkeyes and went on to play 33 snaps to Williams’ 23, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed a long completion and committed a pass interference penalty on the game’s first drive but appeared to settle in as the game progressed.

— Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (right leg) and Hicks (right arm) are among those questionable to play Saturday against Nebraska. Van Ginkel suffered his injury early in the Badgers’ loss to BYU on Sept. 15 before playing five snaps the following week at Iowa.

Running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg), tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) and inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas (right leg) are also listed as questionable this week, while inside linebacker Griffin Grady (right leg) will remain out.

Tight end Zander Neuville, who missed the majority of the past two games with a right leg injury, is no longer listed on the UW’s injury report.

— The Badgers will continue their trend of playing under the lights next week when they travel to Michigan. UW and the Wolverines are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 13, with ABC televising the game. It marks the Badgers’ third straight night game and fourth overall in their first six contests.

