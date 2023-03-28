FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. New coaches often spend their first several months dwelling on the need to instill a different culture into their programs. Fickell says the Badgers already have what he calls a “really good footprint,” something backed up by Wisconsin's 21 consecutive bowl appearances. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Mar. 28—The Badgers were braced for some growing pains in spring practices.
Coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and players from a number of position groups knew the changes being made to the team's scheme meant moments of confusion. Some of those cropped up Tuesday at the McClain Center during the University of Wisconsin football team's second spring practice. A number of passes were just a bit off, a few plays were sunk by receivers not expecting the ball and the offensive line hit snags adjusting to some new looks from the Badgers defense.
Enough positives emerged that the less-than-two-hour practice shouldn't be considered a bad one for the offense. However, it's clear that some things still are being ironed out.
"It's difficult those first couple of days," Fickell said last week about how he expected the changes to go. "The tempo, the speeds of how you do things is what I'm talking about, is so critical. And it's a process. I think ... there's kind of an evolution to doing it."
Here are three observations of the offense from the second day of spring practices.
1. No Evers in team work
UW's depth chart at quarterback is something that will be monitored and dissected throughout the spring, despite Fickell's warning not to read much into which unit players are getting reps with at this point in spring. Redshirt freshman Nick Evers, a transfer from Oklahoma, didn't take any reps in skelly or team drills after the first 7-on-7 portion of the day.
Evers had the highlight throw of Saturday's debut practice, and he completed a deep pass down the left sideline Tuesday to redshirt freshman Tommy McIntosh, who juggled the ball over a defender's head before pulling it in. The pass gained about 40 yards and showed Evers' ability to push the ball down the field.
Perhaps Longo, who's also the team's quarterback coach, wanted to give transfer Braedyn Locke more reps this session and plans to give Evers more snaps later this week. But it was jarring to see reps with the third offense go to walk-on redshirt freshman Marshall Howe since there's a noticeable drop off in talent from Evers to Howe.
2. Yacamelli's potential showing
Finding options to fill the Badgers' third running back role is an intriguing subplot in these spring practices, and redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli so far has put himself in the running for more looks when the pads come on.
The 6-foot, 210-pound back spent most of last season as a safety, adding depth to that position group, but he was listed as a running back in the team's game notes for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He's shown good burst from when he gets the ball and soft hands when catching the ball, particularly on swing passes out of the backfield. He had a good cut up the field on an outside zone run midway through Tuesday's practice. Having the confidence to trust his read, put a foot in the ground and gain yards is impressive for a young back and shows the skills he gained during a productive high school career as a tailback.
UW has no shortage of power in its top two backs, Braelon Allen (6-2, 240 pounds) and Chez Mellusi (5-11, 208), and in other third-back option Jackson Acker (6-1, 240). But Yacamelli having a bit more quickness and agility could provide the change of pace necessary to carve out a role in this offense.
3. More variety of motion
Pre-snap motions and shifts have been a staple of the Badgers' offense for decades. These motions serve a handful of purposes beyond changing the strength of the offense's formation in Longo's Air Raid scheme.
From what the Badgers have shown in practice thus far, Longo wants motions to achieve particular goals. One is getting a skill-position player, be it a receiver or back, moving into space to catch a pass while already close to top speed. Mellusi caught a swing pass off such a motion Tuesday before cutting up field.
Another objective is to distract the defense or cause some hesitation. UW has run a few plays featuring orbit motion, with a receiver running behind the quarterback aligned in the shotgun as he heads to the other side of the formation. This motion gives a defense one more threat to consider in the backfield, which can cause confusion. These orbit players haven't been on the receiving end of handoffs or passes much yet, but it's likely they'll be more involved as more of the offense gets installed.
Some of the stutter motions shown from tight ends at UW's practices can get a defense to tip its hand regarding coverages or blitzers.