Wisconsin Fickell Football

FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. New coaches often spend their first several months dwelling on the need to instill a different culture into their programs. Fickell says the Badgers already have what he calls a “really good footprint,” something backed up by Wisconsin's 21 consecutive bowl appearances. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

 Rick Scuteri

Mar. 28—The Badgers were braced for some growing pains in spring practices.

Coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and players from a number of position groups knew the changes being made to the team's scheme meant moments of confusion. Some of those cropped up Tuesday at the McClain Center during the University of Wisconsin football team's second spring practice. A number of passes were just a bit off, a few plays were sunk by receivers not expecting the ball and the offensive line hit snags adjusting to some new looks from the Badgers defense.

