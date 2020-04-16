MENOMONIE -- A 41-year-old Wheeler woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday in Dunn County Court for the sexual assault of child and neglect of children.
After a trial in January, Michelle Englin was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of neglecting a child and failure to prevent mental harm to a child.
Englin's then-husband, Wayne, pleaded guilty to two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, and one count of possessing child pornography in June 2019 and was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison in August 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in March 2019 of a tip associated with the Englins’ address in Wheeler. Investigators found 10 images of nude girls between ages 11 and 16 on Wayne Englin’s cellphone. There also were more than 100 photos of juveniles stored on one of his three Facebook accounts.
Wayne Englin admitted he had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 15 and also watched Michelle Englin sexually touch the two juvenile boys. Questioned by investigators, Michelle Englin stated she sexually touched one of the boys on two separate occasions, the complaint said.
Judge James Peterson during sentencing Thursday said the seriousness of the crime weighed heavily in his decision as he followed the recommendation presented by Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf.
While Michelle Englin may not be the predator Wayne Englin is, Peterson said, he didn't believe she's been a truthful person during the course of the investigation and trial.
It seems to the court she didn't help because she's involved with it, Peterson said.
The defendant's attorney, Francis Rivard, said Michelle Englin was under the control of her then-husband and she is of no danger to the community while asking for five years of initial confinement.
Wayne Englin admitted to lying while on the witness stand, Rivard said, and Michelle Englin testified he was a manipulative substance-abusing man who had long criminal history. Michelle Englin has been virtually confined to her own home during the last 20 years with no friends or involvement in any groups. This indicates the control her then-husband had over her, Rivard said.
Michelle Englin has no other crimes on her record. The court has the responsibility to protect the community from those who harm the community, Rivard said, but Michelle Englin lives an isolated life and isn't a threat to the greater community.
"Her likelihood in doing something to harm the community is nonexistent," Rivard said.
Nodolf said Michelle Englin knew her husband was assaulting the children and abusing them. After admitting to investigators that she sexually assaulted a child, during the trial she backtracked and was in denial, Nodolf said.
"The defendant had the power and ability to stop the abuse," she said.