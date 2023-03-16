NIT Bradley Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots against Bradley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 SAMANTHA MADAR

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won Tuesday's National Invitation Tournament first-round game against Bradley, moving on to host No. 3-seed Liberty in the second round at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Flames advanced to play the Badgers after holding off Villanova at home, 62-57. Liberty (27-8) finished second in the ASUN Conference this year and narrowly missed an NCAA Tournament berth as it fell in the conference tournament championship game, 67-66, to Kennesaw State.

Recommended for you