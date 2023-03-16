Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots against Bradley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won Tuesday's National Invitation Tournament first-round game against Bradley, moving on to host No. 3-seed Liberty in the second round at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center.
The Flames advanced to play the Badgers after holding off Villanova at home, 62-57. Liberty (27-8) finished second in the ASUN Conference this year and narrowly missed an NCAA Tournament berth as it fell in the conference tournament championship game, 67-66, to Kennesaw State.
Here are five things to know about Liberty ahead of its matchup with UW (18-14).
McGhee sparks the Flames
To advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT, the Badgers would need to hold off one of the top scorers in the entire NIT bracket. Liberty guard Darius McGhee was tied for the fourth-best scoring average in the nation, putting up 22.5 points per game this season.
McGhee scored 26 points to get the Flames past Villanova in the first round, hitting 5 of 13 3-point attempts in an explosive performance. The ASUN Player of the Year for the third straight season, McGhee broke his own program and ASUN record for 3-pointers made in a season with 153 (before adding five more Tuesday) on 41.1% shooting from deep. He owns the two top individual scoring performances in Liberty history, going for 48 and 47 in separate games last season.
Common opponents
While the Badgers and Liberty will be meeting for the first time, there are some common opponents in recent years.
UW’s matchup with Liberty will be just the third matchup with a Big Ten team in as many seasons. The Flames lost the previous two matchups to Purdue in 2020-21 and Northwestern earlier this season, falling 66-52 to the Wildcats.
Bradley is the other common opponent this season, which Liberty beat 55-44 in the Cancun Challenge, Nov. 23, 2022.
The Badgers lost twice to Northwestern and once to Purdue.
Lasting success
Liberty is in the midst of the best stretch in program history, setting the record for most winning seasons in a row (seven) this season. The previous record was set between the 1982-87 seasons. The Flames are just two years removed from their best season, winning a program-record 30 games in 2020 with another record .882 winning percentage.
Liberty’s 47-game home winning streak, its longest in program history, was snapped in a 76-72 loss to Southern Miss, but the Flames didn’t lose another home game for the rest of the season, going 19-1 at the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Defense an emphasis
Despite McGhee’s explosive play, Liberty only had the eighth-best offense in the ASUN this year (74.8 points per game). The key to its runner-up finish was more tied to its play on the defensive end.
Liberty held opponents to 60.5 points per game this year, which was 2.1 less than the next-best defensive unit in the league. Moving the ball against Liberty is tough, with the Flames allowing the fewest assists in the ASUN (9.2 per contest). The Flames have the 44th-best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country at 97.4, per KenPom.
Crashing the glass
Liberty doesn’t have a player over 6 foot 9 on its roster and doesn’t have a player who averages more than redshirt senior forward Blake Preston’s 5.2 per contest, but the Flames do what they do well: Get the available defensive rebounds.
Liberty's opponents have the lowest offensive rebounding percentage in the country, per KenPom, only collecting 20.3% of the available second-chance opportunities on the floor. Preston is one of the better rebounders in the ASUN, collecting 13.5% of available offensive rebounds (43rd nationally) and 24.1% of available defensive boards (62nd nationally).