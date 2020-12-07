CHIPPEWA FALLS – In planning his one-person adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved “A Christmas Carol,” Nate Plummer estimated he would have well over 300 lighting, sound, projection and special effects cues.
As it turns out, he undercounted.
“Actually, it’s 500,” Plummer, of Chippewa Falls, said by phone last week. “I wasn’t sure what it was going to be when I wrote the press release. But as of (last week) it was over 500.”
The livestream production of “A Christmas Carol – A Reading By Charles Dickens,” which he will perform Friday, has another impressive number going for it: Plummer will be portraying more than 50 characters in the show, which was inspired by Dickens’ American book reading tour of 1867, during which the author would portray his creations.
To handle those challenges, Plummer will be relying on the training and experience he has amassed, including a comprehensive theater arts degree from UW-Eau Claire and his founding of Staged Door Unlocked, an online actor training and resource business.
“A Reading By Charles Dickens” is the inaugural show of Stage Door Unlocked’s production wing, and Plummer talked about the play and the classic story, whose message of kindness and the essential value of personal relationships takes on added poignancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His responses have been condensed and lightly edited.
What appealed to you about “A Christmas Carol – A Reading By Charles Dickens” as being your inaugural production?
I think “A Christmas Carol” is a tradition here in the Chippewa Valley. I think all the different theater groups have done it at some point. I know I have been a part of it with many of them. And I love the story.
There’s a line in the show that Scrooge talks about when he revisits kind of where he got his start. He says, “I was apprenticed here.” And that’s kind of the way I feel about “A Christmas Carol,” that I learned my craft playing this show the number of times I’ve done it, playing various roles in the various productions.
And so to kick off something, it was a dream project that I’d had for over 10 years. I did a production of it the Heyde Center back in the late 2000s, I want to say 2009, 2010, somewhere in there. It’s a very different production than that. But it’s a show that’s very special to me.
So it just felt like this year of all years, when so many productions of the show aren’t able to happen, trying to at least fill a little bit of the void for those family traditions with the show if possible.
What do you think “A Christmas Carol” says about Christmas?
I think it’s a story that, even though it is about Christmas, it isn’t about Christmas itself. I think Dickens used Christmas as kind of the catalyst to ask, really, what does it mean to be human, what does it mean to be a decent person?
And I think Scrooge goes through so many of just the things that I think so many of us are feeling, especially right now, just the frustration of trying to do my job and why can’t I just do my job. Or he wants to live the life he wants to live and things are getting in the way of that.
And the whole point of his kind of exploration of psychoanalysis — as a lot of people like to say, Scrooge was the first psychoanalysis patient — is that he gets to go through and really ask, what does it mean to be a person of the world and what does it mean to be human and how important it is to connect with those around him.
Especially right now, when that’s what we’re all striving for, we’re all wanting that connection with people and we can’t have it.
And I think Scrooge’s pain, which is what kept him from that, is something that we can all relate to right now.
This go-round I wanted to actually do it the way Dickens did it because the whole premise of the production is, if Dickens had the theater technology of today, how would he do his readings. And so I started with his script.
And I wanted to find what was the truest version of the story so rereading it and even thinking, we see Scrooge’s story as a linear progression so often that everything builds. What I really found this go-round, and something I’m trying really hard to portray is I think he learned different things each place he goes. Each stop is something he’s supposed to get out of this particular place. So his time with the Cratchits he understands what it means to be the lower class and still that money doesn’t mean happiness. ...
I had the wonderful luxury of getting to talk with Nathaniel Fuller, who has played Ebenezer Scrooge at the Guthrie Theater (in Minneapolis) for the last few years and has been part of their production for over 30 years. And he sat down last week and talked about the show and about Scrooge’s journey, and did that as part of a blog that I posted.
And he said some very interesting things about that same progression of what does it mean now for us to look at a story that we all know, we all know Scrooge’s story and that it isn’t as simple as old crabby guy has the ghosts and then, yay, he’s a good guy. He was never a bad guy. … He was never, you know, kicking puppies. He wanted the life he wanted, and it was out of fear.
He was so scared of everything in his world that he put on this shell. In some ways we all put on armor of fear. The different ghosts help him see it’s OK to not have that armor on all the time.
What do you think your production says about Christmas in the time of COVID-19?
I think that is something I’ve wanted to really explore. … When I’m coaching clients, I usually ask them what their character that they’re working on would feel about a current life situation that’s happening in our world or whatever. So I asked myself, how would Scrooge handle the pandemic?
And that has been a really interesting way of looking at this show. I think it takes us back to the simple things that this show is at its core — it’s a ghost story, but it’s simple, Nat Fuller said in our interview. He said it’s a parable, and I hadn’t really ever thought of it that way, but it is. It’s a very simple story. And it’s turned into a spectacle, and it doesn’t need to be.
And I think Christmas and holidays in general tend to do that, that we turn them into a spectacle, when really what we crave and what we want, especially now … we saw this over Thanksgiving, that people just want the simple things of the holidays, getting to meet with their families, getting to meet with those that they care about. Even if it’s sharing something as simple as a meal. Going and getting the big flat-screen TV, it’s sharing the simple little things.
There’s a line in the book when the narrator is talking about the Cratchits: “Yet every single one of them had enough.” “Enough” is a wonderful word. It means something different to everyone who hears it. And I think that it’s I think where all of us are going to be looking at this holiday season: What does it mean that we need to have enough for this holiday.
And it’s a timeless story. It’s always been there. Dickens wrote it in the 1800s when they were dealing with tuberculosis. He lost multiple family members to that illness that was plaguing through the country.
Who is your favorite character, and, considering you play all of the characters in the story, for which one have you gained a new appreciation?
Obviously I love playing Scrooge. He’s kind of like the equivalent of Hamlet. You get to go through the whole range of thoughts and feelings he goes through in some way, shape or form throughout the course of the story.
I’m 29, so playing someone who’s — I kind of am having him be late 60s, early 70s — that adds in a whole other layer of it, makes him fun to play.
I love playing Jacob Marley. He has always been one of my favorites. I struggle in doing the show because I don’t want the scenes with Jacob Marley to be obviously so much better than everything else, I just have so much fun with those two characters back and forth.
I love playing, she’s just a tiny little bit role, but Scrooge’s laundress, who is selling his bed curtains. She’s just fun. She’s a character I would never get to play.
And Mrs. Cratchit — same thing; the characters that, as a guy and a professional actor, there is no realm of possibility I would play Mrs. Cratchit other than in a production like this.
Is there anything else you’d like to say?
One thing I know has been confusing for people: The show is live.
There are other versions I know that are out there where it’s pre-recorded, like it’s an edited video.
This is happening live. Once it starts I don’t really have a safety net. … It is as close to live theater as I think we can get right now. So the audience is watching it … I believe there is like a 20-second delay because of the way it’s being streamed. But essentially the audience is all watching it together at the same time.
I’m performing right in front of you, so if something goes wrong the audience is going to see it. I’m not going to go, “OK, cut.” ...
And I think that’s important because that’s one of the things that we love about theater is that we’re all experiencing it together. That’s a little different than watching a movie because we can’t stop and start or watch it whenever it works for you.
So it’ll be like something that people from all over are going to get to experience together. Even though it’s a virtual sense of community, it’s still at least an attempt to do something ... especially in the Chippewa Valley, theater is very much a part of who we are.