Above: Steven Higgins of Missouri stands next to his grand champion competition sculpture “Mother Nature” on the final day of the 2019 U. S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championships on Sunday in Carson Park. The event to benefit the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum concluded with judging of sculptures, an award ceremony and a sculpture auction. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Top right: Chain-saw artists from around the world displayed their talents at the four-day event.
Right: Molly Wiste, a middle school art teacher in northern Minnesota, created this chain-saw carving of two canoe travelers.