Hello everyone, this is Cara, I apologize for not taking time to introduce myself to you before now, but I have observed something at the games and meets I have attended since starting for the Leader-Telegram in February, and I just wanted to take a few minutes to tell you a little about myself, the observation I’ve made and how it makes me feel.
I have occasionally overheard parents talking to coaches and athletic trainers about whether following protocols is necessary after an athlete sustains concussion. Sometimes, I have even heard parents pushing players to, “just get out there and play.” This attitude gets under my skin a little bit. The push for a player diagnosed with a concussion to just keep playing seems needlessly risky to me for a very specific reason.
Four years ago I survived an extensive brain injury in the form of a massive stroke which initially left me unable to walk, care for myself, or use my left hand and arm. For those of you who have already seen me at games, you know I did regain the ability to walk. (I am still not able to use my hand and arm.)
I am asking you right now to please not push your young athletes to risk a more extensive injury, or possible permanent damage.
While I understand it is difficult to watch a child who wants very badly to play to sit things out until medical staff approves his or her return to the game, please know that any brain injury can come with a variety of challenges,both temporary and permanent. Most Concussions come with temporary challenges. They can range from an inability to accurately judge time and distance to loss of physical function. A greater injury might lead to longer – term problems.
I am asking you to please emphasize the need to follow trainer, doctor, and coach directions if your child is placed on concussion protocol in the interestof health and safety. I ask this as someone with an intimate understanding of the physical, emotional, and neurological impacts of severe brain injury. The impact of any brain injury, concussion included, is largely dependent on injury extent and location.
This Saturday is World Stroke Day, and I figured this was as good a time as any to let you all into my world little bit, and to share some of my observations with you.