1A photo By Eric Lindquist Leader-Telegram staff Eric Lindquist Author email Nov 16, 2019 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Eric Lindquist Author email Follow Eric Lindquist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Leader Telegram To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News College football: Busted trophy no bad omen as Stout wins War on I-94 College Football: UW-Stout's Hamer, formerly homeless, overcoming the odds POWER OF TWO: TU Dance and Bon Iver join forces to create a wholly unique work that's impressing audiences Board to discuss referendum possibility Monday New housing planned in Eau Claire Deer hunters prepare for season opener 'Big, busy novel' and tale of Old Hollywood worth checking out Pablo Center more than ready to host 'Come Through'