EAU CLAIRE — Maddox Taylor, 10, of Eau Claire glides over a new concrete skate feature on Tuesday located just off the Chippewa River recreational trail near the Grand Avenue bridge. Installed last week by the city, the skate feature is a runway leading off the trail to a concrete ramp topped with a metal rail. The goal of the skate feature — and potentially more of them to come — is to give skateboarders, in-line skaters and BMX bike riders spots to practice tricks so they don’t do them in other places where they can cause damage or disruptions to other users. “The goal is to pull the skaters away from the downtown area, the Haymarket Plaza area, to create other places for them to skate,” said Steve Plaza, manager of city parks, forestry, cemetery, building & grounds maintenance. The city paid $6,800 to have the first skate feature built, but would look to local groups and organizations to sponsor additional ones, he said. “This was just a test one,” he said. “If it’s successful, the skateboarding community would like to see more along the recreational trail.” Each future skate feature would have a different design, location and obstacle, such as a rail for grinding. There is also a small public skate park at Lakeshore Park in Eau Claire, and the city is scheduled to have a second, larger one built later this year at Boyd Park.
