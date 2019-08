Luca Goodman, age 4 months, competes in his first-ever Buckshot Run on Tuesday thanks to a little help from his mother, Kendra. The two joined a large group of runners and walkers from Wipfli LLP, a local accounting firm. Buckshot Run events Saturday in Carson Park will include a 5-mile race beginning at 9 a.m. and a 2-mile at 10:30 a.m. Buckshot Run benefits Indianhead Special Olympics. For more information go to tinyurl.com/yyog6aby.