CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Award-winning blues-roots musician Corey Harris will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Harris mixes the raw, direct emotion of acoustic Delta blues with a rich variety of influences – from New Orleans to the Caribbean to Africa. In doing so, he appeals to a wide spectrum of music fans.
In 2007, Harris was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship -- commonly referred to as a “genius grant” -- that recognizes individuals who show creativity, originality and commitment to continued innovative work. The MacArthur Foundation described Harris as an artist who “forges an adventurous path marked by deliberate eclecticism.”
Harris has performed, recorded, and toured with names such as B.B. King, Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, R.L. Burnside, Ali Farka Toure, Dave Matthews Band and Tracy Chapman.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.