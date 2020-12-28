The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Ellsworth: Lucas Sterny, master of sport management.
Hudson: Sheri Chaffee-Johnson, master of school library and information studies; Madison Mueller, master of communication disorders.
River Falls: Jennifer Ticarro, master of English.
UW-Milwaukee
Eau Claire: Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Kasondra Mero, master of science.
Turtle Lake: Shelby Friendshuh, master of library and information science.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Buffalo City: Jordan Eikamp, master of civil engineering.
New Richmond: Lewis Weichmann, master of forestry.
National University of Health Sciences, Lombard, Ill.
Menomonie: David Vang, doctor of naturopathic medicine and master of oriental medicine.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com