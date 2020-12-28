The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Ellsworth: Lucas Sterny, master of sport management.

Hudson: Sheri Chaffee-Johnson, master of school library and information studies; Madison Mueller, master of communication disorders.

River Falls: Jennifer Ticarro, master of English.

UW-Milwaukee

Eau Claire: Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Kasondra Mero, master of science.

Turtle Lake: Shelby Friendshuh, master of library and information science.

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Buffalo City: Jordan Eikamp, master of civil engineering.

New Richmond: Lewis Weichmann, master of forestry.

National University of Health Sciences, Lombard, Ill.

Menomonie: David Vang, doctor of naturopathic medicine and master of oriental medicine.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com