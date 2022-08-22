The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Eau Claire: Meegan Bassett, doctor of nursing practice; Kayla Black, master of communication sciences and disorders; April Beyers, doctor of nursing practice; Margo Eaton, doctor of nursing practice; Lindsey Gietman, master of communication sciences and disorders; Samantha Green, master of professional development; Scott Gunem, master of English-literature and textual interpretation; Faith Higdon, master of professional development; Ellen Jacobs, doctor of nursing practice; Linda Kampa, master of data science; Andrea LeClair, doctor of nursing practice.
Laurel Lendle, doctor of nursing practice; Adam Maslonka, doctor of nursing practice; Reed Norstrom, master of data science; Lia Pender, doctor of nursing practice; Melissa Rueber, master of professional development; Lyndsey strang, doctor of nursing practice.
Glenwood City: Rebekah Wink, doctor of nursing practice.
Greenwood: Lexi Hinker, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Hammond: Michael Weber, master of data science.
Hudson: Megan Monette, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Menomonie: Raina Bundy-Wurtz, master of communication sciences and disorders; Allison Nowaskey, doctor of nursing practice; Abbie Sinz, master of business administration.
New Auburn: Colton Lunemann, master of data science.
Pigeon Falls: John Spencer, master of nursing.
Prescott: Michael Klotz, master of data science.
Rice Lake: Kelsey Smith, doctor of nursing practice.
River Falls: Ann Nuzum, master of professional development; Lauren Steinhoff, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Stanley: Jamie Smith, doctor of nursing practice.
Turtle Lake: Jamie Hoffman, master of professional development.
Woodville: Carissa Phelps, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio
River Falls: Madelyn Vossen, physician assistant studies.
UW-Madison
Altoona: Breanna Ten Eyck, master of genetic counselor studies.
Baldwin: Tyler Weyer, doctor of medicine.
Black River Falls: Keoinia Dobson, master of clinical rehabilitation counseling.
Blair: Katelyn Johnson, master of Spanish; Brett Ladsten, doctor of physical therapy.
Buffalo City: Linnea Zintman, doctor of law.
Cadott: Adam Krouse, doctor of medicine; Ashley Peotter, doctor of medicine; Alexandra Siverling, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Chippewa Falls: Christina Bichner, master of social work; Lauren Miller, master of social work; Megan Ritzinger, master of social work; Brady Seidlitz, doctor of law; Caden Tourdot, doctor of pharmacy; Alyssa Walker, master of social work.
Cochrane: Ross Ruehmann, master of cartography and geographic information systems.
Colfax: Samantha Meyer, master of physician assistant studies.
Downing: Noel Kroeplin, master of physician assistant studies.
Eau Claire: Jenna Ginter, master of social work; Lauren Glassbrenner, master of communication arts; Sharalyn Hartley, master of social work; Samantha Loew, master of social work; Thelma Ritzinger, master of communication sciences and disorders; Nicholas Schreiter, doctor of medicine; Justin Schuenemann, master of civil and environmental engineering; Savana Stuhl, master of social work; Bria Ziegler, master of social work; Natalie Zuelke, master of physician assistant studies.
Eleva: Autumn Hall, master of social work; Josie Olson, master of physician assistant studies.
Ellsworth: Danielle Girdeen, master of physician assistant studies.
Hudson: Gillian Hanke, master of library and information studies; Amber Peecher, master of social work; Kiah Weseli, doctor of pharmacy; Madeline Willi, doctor of physical therapy.
Menomonie: Kallie Girdeen, master of social work; David Pfeiffer, master of social work.
Neillsville: Shauna O’Keefe, master of social work.
Osseo: Megan Skoyen, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Rice Lake: Elizabeth Below, master of physician assistant studies; Morgan West, master of clinical nutrition.
River Falls: Rachel Robole, doctor of law.
Somerset: Lexi Plourde, doctor of pharmacy.
UW-Stevens Point
Colfax: Logan Sikora, master of natural resources.
Eau Claire: Bianca Dooley, master of community and organizational leadership.
Loyal: Amanda Zettler, master of athletic training.
Menomonie: Taylor Kernstock, master of education.
River Falls: Kelsey Nasset, master of education.
UW-Parkside, Kenosha
Augusta: Alyssa Laxson, master of business administration.
Eau Claire: Catherine Davis, master of business administration.
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Rice Lake: Amy Marsh, master of occupational therapy.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Conrath: Danielle Gygi, master of geology.