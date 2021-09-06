The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.

Eau Claire: Jerry Smith, master of environmental studies.

Menomonie: Mitchell Stai, master of business administration.

New Richmond: Alexis Derrick, master of business administration.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com

