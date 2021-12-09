The 2022 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, which has the theme “Agriculture, Nitrogen and Water Quality in Wisconsin,” is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The in-person event runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Varsity Hall in Union South, located at 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison. A reception will follow the forum.
The program, organized by the Renk Agribusiness Institute, starts with presentations on the status of Wisconsin’s farm economy. Experts from the UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UW–Madison Division of Extension and industry will discuss the current situation and outlook for dairy, corn and soybeans, livestock and meat, and specialty crops, as well as farm income.
The afternoon session will cover various efforts related to understanding and mitigating the impacts of agriculture – specifically nitrogen – on water quality in Wisconsin. To start, a group of UW–Madison researchers will provide an overview of current and future campus-led work. Next, a group of stakeholders from around the state – representing farming and broader interests – will discuss their efforts and perspectives on improving water quality in Wisconsin. A panel discussion will follow each section, and there will be time for audience questions.
A reception will follow the forum in order to provide time to continue discussions.
Forum registration is open now through Jan. 21. The $50 registration fee covers the forum, lunch, snacks, and reception. A reserved parking spot for the day of the forum can be purchased during registration for $20 and must be done prior to Jan. 4 to allow for processing. To register, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/2022-agricultural-outlook-forum/.
Interested individuals who are unable to attend the forum in-person will have the option to watch a livestream of the event on the Renk Agribusiness Institute’s YouTube page. No registration is required for this free, virtual option.
For more information, contact Jeremy Beach at jpbeach@wisc.edu or (608) 262-9485.