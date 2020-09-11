CADOTT — Jim Anderson fought back tears as he described the importance of the 9/11 ceremony.
Anderson, a United Airlines pilot, knew the pilot of the plane that crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center.
“The captain of (Flight) 175 is a classmate and a friend of mine,” Anderson said. “You can’t help but have it be personal. Our industry, and the world, really changed on 9/11/01. Our offices were used as missiles.”
Anderson read aloud the names of each of the staff members on the planes that crashed that day. He is still haunted by the events.
“Even though it was 19 years ago, I still can’t un-see those airplanes crashing into the tower,” Anderson said. “Every year, it will be tough for those who lost loved ones at that time.”
About 40 people gathered at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute on Friday for the ceremony, where a bell was rang in remembrance of each plane that crashed on Sept. 11, 2011. Area law enforcement and fire departments were recognized, and the Cadott High School Treble Choir sang the Star-Spangled Banner. The event was held in front of the 9/11 monument, which weighs about 76,000 pounds, and has the inscription “America Will Never Forget.”
Former state Sen. David Zien said it is important to honor police, firefighters and citizen soldiers every year.
“We’re sending an inspirational message to others,” Zien said. “We must never forget; we must always remember. Life was changed forever – we are still fighting a war on terror.”
Chris Hetchler was among the people who attended the early morning ceremony. His daughter was performing in the choir.
“I had a lot of family in the military, and I have a lot of respect for them,” Hetchler said. “No better place to live but America, and I appreciate this (memorial),” Hetchler said.
Larry Buttke, vice president of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Tribute, said this was the seventh consecutive year that a 9/11 memorial ceremony has been held, and he’s pleased to see how the event has grown.
The Wisconsin Veterans Tribute is located at 641 Highway 27, adjacent to the River Country Plaza Truck Stop, located on the south side of Highway 29. Along with numerous monuments, there are 62 flags, a tank and a helicopter. In 2016, a monument was added to honor Hmong soldiers who fought alongside the United States in Vietnam.