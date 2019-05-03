Miron Construction workers build new locker rooms this week next to the recently removed floor of the Akervik Rink inside of Eau Claire's Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St. After more than 40 years of service, the rink was torn up last month so it could be rebuilt with modern amenities this summer. Built for outdoor seasonal use in 1978, the rink was enclosed in 1984 as demand for ice time rose. But recently part of the rink's concrete began heaving due to frost build-up in the soil underneath it because of the lack of a subfloor heating system. A new floor with equipment to regulate the ice and ground temperatures will be installed this summer with much of the work scheduled to finish in early September. As part of the project, the new locker rooms, a mezzanine viewing area, storage rooms, new dasher boards and rubber flooring will be installed along with repainting the building's interior. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.