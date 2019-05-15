Above: Altoona Middle School seventh-graders Zoey Peters, wearing red, and Josie Rondestvedt, in black, pass hygiene products in a chain Wednesday to the high school, where they will be stored. The effort by sixth- through eighth-graders was part of Be Positive Day at the middle school. The products will be given to the school district’s Care Closet, which provides clothing and hygiene products to students and families who may need them. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Right: The Care Closet is in the former school district office next to Altoona High School. It is open the first Wednesday of each month and on an individual basis to students in need.