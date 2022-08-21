CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona woman convicted of her fourth drunken-driving offense will serve a one-year jail sentence despite pleading with the judge that her duties as a caretaker should allow her to avoid a jail term.

Lori A. Rasmus, 46, 1877 Whistling Straits Drive, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-4th with a minor in the vehicle.

