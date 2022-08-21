CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona woman convicted of her fourth drunken-driving offense will serve a one-year jail sentence despite pleading with the judge that her duties as a caretaker should allow her to avoid a jail term.
Lori A. Rasmus, 46, 1877 Whistling Straits Drive, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-4th with a minor in the vehicle.
Defense attorney William Schembera asked for a delay in sentencing because Rasmus takes care of elderly individuals for her employment.
“She takes care of these people 24 hours a day,” Schembera said.
Rasmus appeared in court, pushing her client in a wheelchair. She described his health conditions and said she needed to care for him and feed him.
Judge James Isaacson rejected the request to delay the matter, and he advised Rasmus to call her employer.
“This case has been pending a long time. I want to get it done,” Isaacson said.
Schembera also said Rasmus had a letter from a physician, claiming she couldn’t be incarcerated because she has post-traumatic stress disorder and needs to be outside at least two hours a day.
Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, along with three years of probation, with her taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing. He did allow her to request electronic monitoring release from the jail. Rasmus’ driver’s license was revoked for 33 months, she must install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle, and she must submit a DNA sample. While on probation, she cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns.
Rasmus also must pay $2,359 in court costs and fines, plus $274 in restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of 112th St. at 10:19 p.m. March 27, 2021. A male resident at the home said his ex-wife, Lori Rasmus, attempted to kick in the door to the residence. He observed her leave the property with a young child in the vehicle, and he believed she was intoxicated. Other eyewitnesses in the home corroborated his account.
Police stopped Rasmus. She failed field sobriety tests and had a .09 blood alcohol level on a breathalyzer test.
Rasmus was convicted of her third drunken-driving offense in 2002.