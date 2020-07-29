AMERY -- Here are the featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave.:
• Jan Killian's love of nature and photography are the foundation for her paintings, with a twist of imagination to bring about the whimsy in her art. Her mediums of choice are alcohol ink, watercolor and acrylic ink/paint. For more information go to woolyfrogarts.com.
• Brenda Haack, of Spring Valley, works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms in her jewelry. For more information go to dragonflyanddamsel.com
• Allison Kuhl, of Amery, and has been creating wood art pieces for about two years. Her wood mosaics range in size from 8 by 10 inches to 3 by 5 feet. For more information go to 4kwoodart.pixieset.com.
Artz Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the gallery or visit artzgallery.org For more information call 715-268-8600.