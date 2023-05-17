Basketball Wembanyama French Finale

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with French actor Omar Sy after the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

 Thibault Camus

The NBA’s oldest coach. The NBA’s newest superstar.

In an instant, the fortunes of the San Antonio Spurs changed in a big way. Victor Wembanyama is on his way to the NBA, and the coaching wins leader in Gregg Popovich will be waiting for him.

