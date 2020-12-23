Rich, creamy soups made last week’s column, but this week’s features hearty, simple comfort-food chowders to enjoy the leftover ham bone from holiday dinners.
The wild rice version, offering more fiber, is another of my past recipe contest wins, based on a recipe from a popular café in Rochester. The versatile cheddar soup is adapted from Taste of Home and could easily be made using smoked turkey, chicken, Canadian bacon, sausage, etc. instead of ham and, of course, other vegetables or cheeses.
Merry Christmas blessings to all!
Bohemian Wild Rice and Ham Soup
• 4 cups low-sodium chicken stock
• 1 large leek, white and pale green parts, sliced
• 1 large smoked ham hock or meaty leftover ham bone
• 1½ cups half and half
• ½ tsp. caraway seeds
• 1/3 cup minced fresh dill (or 2 tbsp. dried dillweed)
• 3 cups cooked wild rice (see note below)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 tbsp. butter
• 2-3 tbsp. sour cream
• Minced fresh dill, garnish
• Optional: crispy croutons
1. In large saucepan or stockpot, bring broth, leeks and ham hock to a boil; simmer 40 minutes. Remove ham hock; when cool enough to handle, trim fat and cut the ham into small pieces and set aside.
2. To the broth in saucepan, add ham, half and half, caraway seeds, dill, wild rice and salt and pepper to taste. Cook over low heat about 15 minutes. (Don’t heat too long or you will overcook the wild rice.)
3. Just before serving, stir butter and sour cream into soup; adjust seasonings if necessary. Garnish with fresh dill and croutons, if desired.
Serves 6 to 8.
Note: Make it simpler and recipe-ready by cooking the entire pound of wild rice until just it starts to open; drain, place in covered container or freezer bag and refrigerate for a week, or freeze up to several months, then thaw and use as needed.
Cheddar Ham Chowder
• 2 cups diced Yukon gold or baby red potatoes, unpeeled (or Idaho, russets, etc., peeled)
• 2 cups water or chicken broth
• ½ cup sliced carrots
• ½ cup peeled, sliced parsnips
• ¼ cup diced onion or sliced leeks
• ¼ cup butter, cubed
• ¼ cup flour
• 2 cups 2% milk (or whole or half ‘n half)
• ½ tsp. seasoned salt or to taste
• ¼ tsp. pepper
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• 1½ cups fully cooked ham
• 1 cup frozen peas
• Garnish of fresh dill or parsley
1. In saucepan, combine potatoes, water or broth, carrot, parsley and onion. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and cook until tender, about 10-15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in another large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in the flour until smooth and gradually add milk, salt and pepper. Bring to boil and cook and stir about 10 minutes until thickened. Stir in the cheese until melted. Add the undrained potato mixture, ham and peas and combine thoroughly; heat through. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Serves 6 to 7.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.