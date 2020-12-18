Whether you’re alone this unusual holiday season, or in quarantine with loved ones, a file full of delicious soup recipes might help tolerate the end of this year needing no description I dare write here.
The simple potato-fennel soup, adapted from Ina Garten, is very good, but rather rich. Fresh fennel is nutritious, tasty and versatile — crunchy with a subtle anise flavor when raw, and tender and sweet when roasted. Serve a cup as a starter or with a salad and crusty bread for a comforting lunch or light dinner.
Chestnuts are probably not a pantry staple, but are high in antioxidants and minerals to help reduce heart disease and stroke. This adventurous bisque is even richer, so a little goes a long way also, as a starter or small winter lunch with a crusty roll. Both of these soups are meatless, creamy and decadent.
Roasted Potato-Fennel Soup
• 2 lbs. red or Yukon gold potatoes, unpeeled, quartered
• 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 tsp. salt
• ½ tsp. ground pepper
• 2 cup chopped onion (may substitute half with sliced leeks)
• 2 cups chopped fresh fennel
• 6 cup low-sodium chicken stock
• ½ cup heavy cream
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, toss potatoes with 2 tbsp. oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Spread in rimmed baking sheet and roast 30 minutes or until cooked through.
2. Meanwhile, sauté onions, leeks (if using) and fennel with 1 tbsp. oil in large stockpot over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add roasted potatoes, plus pan scrapings, and chicken stock to pan. Cover and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer one hour, uncovered, until vegetables are very soft. Puree with stick blender (or in batches in a blender); add cream and adjust seasonings, if necessary. Serve hot with chopped fennel fronds.
Serves about 6.
Silky Chestnut Bisque
• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
• 1 medium carrot, chopped
• 1 celery rib, chopped
• ½ medium onion, chopped
• Approx. 2 cups cooked chestnuts (see note below)
• 1 cup ruby port
• 1 thyme sprig and 1 bay leaf
• 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
• ½ cup heavy cream
• Salt and freshly ground pepper
• Optional: splash of dry sherry
1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the carrot, celery and onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the chestnuts and cook for 4 minutes. Add the port and thyme and cook over moderately high heat until the port is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig and bay leaf.
2. Add the cream to the soup. Puree the soup with an immersion blender, or working in batches, puree the soup in a blender. Return the soup to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and serve garnished with a splash of sherry, if desired.
Serves 6 to 8.
Note: You can buy them fresh and roast at home, but they are available canned, whole or in pieces, or in a puree.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.