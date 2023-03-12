Dolphins Ramsey Trade Football

FILE - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of the trade Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

 Abbie Parr

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

Tags

Recommended for you