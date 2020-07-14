Stout's DuVal honored
UW-Stout volleyball's Jessica DuVal was announced as one of six nominees from the WIAC for the NCAA Woman of the Award on Tuesday.
The award honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three NCAA divisions.
DuVal was a four-year starter at setter for the Blue Devils, finishing her career fourth in program history in career assists. In the classroom, she has a 3.99 GPA while majoring in applied sciences with a concentration in interdisciplinary science. She was selected as UW-Stout's Co-op Student of the Year in 2018 and 2019, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and participated in a long list of extracurriculars and volunteering opportunities.
There are 605 total nominees for the award, including 220 from Division III.
UWEC-BC suspends sports
UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, along with access campus schools associated with UW-Oshkosh, UW-Green Bay, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Platteville, has temporarily suspended collegiate athletes for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Chargers compete in the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference and sponsor men's and women's basketball, baseball, golf, women's volleyball and co-ed cross country.
From staff reports