Bednarek injured in 200m
Former Rice Lake sprinter Kenny Bednarek pulled up with a hamstring injury in the final of the 200 meter sprint at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moine, Iowa.
Longbella wins 2019 Wissota Open
Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella shot a bogey-free 64 to take the top spot at the 2019 Wissota Open.
Longbella, a senior at The University of Minnesota, was followed by UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson, Yarri Bryn, and Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach who all shot 65.
Rivermen sweep Slammers
The Eau Claire Rivermen finished their season at 14-9 with a pair of victories, 4-0 and 9-3, over the Stanley Slammers on Sunday in Altoona.
Shane Boettcher pitched seven shutout innings for the Rivermen in game one.
In game two, Jesse Urbanek went six innings, surrendering three runs to pick up the quality start for Eau Claire.