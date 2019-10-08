Benzinger repeats in WIAC
UW-Stout kicker/punter Alec Benzinger earned the league’s special teams player of the week honors for a second straight week after going 3 for 3 on field goals, 2 for 2 on extra points and averaging 41.3 yards per punt against UW-Oshkosh Saturday.
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer’s Hannah Schaetzel earned WIAC offensive player of the week after scoring the winning goal against Luther on Wednesday, while Blugold tennis’ Natalie Wijesinghe earned women’s tennis singles player of the week after going 2-0 against Winona State and UW-La Crosse.
From staff reports