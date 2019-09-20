Blue Devils VB snaps streak
UW-Stout volleyball snapped a two-game losing streak Friday with a three-set victory against North Park at the UW-Stevens Point Invitational.
McKylie Hoff had eight kills and Kara Simonson added six as the Blue Devils earned a 25-13, 25-23, 25-11 win. They’ll face Milwaukee School of Engineering and Millikin today to wrap up the tournament.
Blugolds golf in 10th
UW-Eau Claire women’s golf is in fourth place after the first round of the UW-Whitewater Fall Invite. Jessica Rudnicki topped the Blugolds charts individually, shooting a 78 for a tie for tenth overall. Megan Glaeser is in a tie for 14th with a 79.
Huskies fall in road contest
Eau Claire North boys soccer got five saves from Ayden White but wasn’t able to slow down the De Pere offense in a 5-0 road loss Friday. Sam Dorchester scored three times for the home squad.
Rice Lake, on the otherhand, found tremendous offensive success in a 14-0 win against Baldwin-Woodville.
From staff reports