Blugolds throwers shine at UW-La Crosse
UW-Eau Claire track and field's Erica Oawster put up up the top mark in both the shot put and discus throws at Thursday's UW-La Crosse Last Chance qualifier. Her teammate, Morgan Marek finished first in the 1500 meter run with a time of 4:35.55. UW-Stout's Tymesia McFadden took second in the 100-meter dash.
On the men's side, UW-Eau Claire's Chris Anderson took the top spot in discus with a throw of 50.59 meters, Brendon Christnovich finished second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.33, and Dylan Cooper took second in 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.63. For the Blue Devils, Tyler Odom javelin throw of 50.99 was good for second place.
Blugold golfers honored
UW-Eau Claire's Nick Bauer and Alex Rogan were named to the the Division III PING All-Region Central Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.
Bauer averaged a 74 in 22 rounds this season, while Rogan averaged 73.8.
