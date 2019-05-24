Kornack wins national title
UW-Eau Claire’s David Kornack blew out the competition at the Division III NCAA National Championships in shot put, throwing a stadium record 19.32 meter mark. The throw was a 1.51 meters further than Garrett Garza, who finished second.
UW-Stout’s Kevin Ruechel narrowly missed reaching the finals of the shot put for UW-Stout. He placed 10th, and the top nine advance.
Eau Claire’s Dylan Cooper was the national runner-up in the decathlon.
North wins regular season finale
The Eau Claire North baseball team plated seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Marshfield for a 15-5 win to end its regular season.
Anthony Pogodzinski was 4 for 5 at the plate. He was one of five Huskies to record a multi-hit game. Joel Zachow tallied three RBIs.
Express add 6 to roster
The Eau Claire Express finalized their preseason roster by adding six players on Friday.
Eau Claire native Jack Brown, who currently pitches at Minnesota State, will play for the hometown Express. Brown was the Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year last year for Eau Claire Memorial, and he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings in seven appearances as a freshman for the Mavericks.
A pair of St. Thomas players will make their way east from the Twin Cities to play for the Express. Pitchers Graham Laubscher and Andrew Tri had 3.09 and 5.45 ERAs for the Tommies this year, respectively. St. Cloud State’s Najee Gaskins hit .360 this year and had a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield. Winona State’s Sam Kohnle led the Warriors in batting average, doubles and on-base percentage and will bolster the Eau Claire infield. Century Community College pitcher Cole LaLonde had a 4-1 record with a 3.98 ERA and adds another righty arm to the Eau Claire staff.
Urbanek deals for Rivermen
Jesse Urbanek mowed down the Augusta Athletics lineup, striking out 15 batters in six innings of work to earn the win for the Eau Claire Rivermen in an 8-1 victory on Friday in Chippewa River Baseball League play.
Andy Niese had three hits for the Rivermen.
From staff reports