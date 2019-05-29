Express lose big to Larks
The Eau Claire Express jumped ahead with a three run top of the third, but the Bismark Larks responded immediately with seven runs of their own in the bottom of the third en route to a 14-4 victory for the Larks in Bismark.
Third baseman Nick Lopez and second baseman Troy Beilsmith each collected a pair of hits and combined for three runs scored for Eau Claire. First baseman Sam Kohnle drove in a pair.
Starting pitcher Graham Laubscher was beaten for seven runs in three innings.
UW-Eau Claire track and Field earn high honors
Blugolds head track and field coach Chip Schneider, assistant coach Dan Schwamberger and thrower David Kornack were all received honors from The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Wednesday. Schneider was named National Coach of the Year, Schwamberger won Assistant Coach of the Year, and Kornack was named national track and field athlete of the year for the outdoor track season.
Brandon Christnovich (4x400), Dylan Cooper (decathlon), Hunter Henk (4x400), David Kornack (shot put and discus), Darin Lau (5K and 10K), Kyler Lueck (800m, 1500m), KJ Munn (4x400), Abrahm Schroedl (decathlon), Arik Skifstad (4x400) and Patrick Treacy (1500m) all earned All-American honors.
Bass, Wilson earn all-region honors
UW-Stout's first baseman Kasey Bass and outfielder Jordan Wilson were selected to the ABCA All-Midwest teams. Bass received second team honors while Wilson was named to the third team all-region team.
Legion baseball tryouts Saturday
Registration and tryouts for the Eau Claire American Legion baseball teams will be Saturday, June 1, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Fairfax Park baseball field. Players are asked to report to the field rain or shine. Those players still involved in the WIAA high school playoffs are asked to report and register, but will not be allowed to participate in tryouts. Eligibility is limited to players born on or after January 1, 2000 for the 19U legion team and January 1, 2002 for the 17U legion team.
For questions regarding tryouts, call Mark Faanes at 715-829-8912.
