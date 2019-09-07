Jurecic wins CVGA Tournament of Champions
Jay Jurecic of Caspian, MI, shot a 67 to win the 2019 CVGA Tournament of Champions and the $500 grand prize.
Finishing runner up was CVGA Player of the Year and Amateur of the Year Jacob Gaines, who shot a 69. He was followed by a tie in third place with Dean Goodwin and Travis Meyer each shooting 70.
Blugolds volleyball sweeps George Fox
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wrapped up its Auggie Invite tournament with a 3-0 sweep of George Fox, ending the tournament 2-1.
Arianna Barrett added to her team leading 56 kills with 10 on the day. Meanwhile, Leah Witzel was credited with 17 assists, bringing her season assist total to a team-high 146.
Eau Claire defeats Stout in tennis
The UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team defeated UW-Stout 8-1 at the YMCA Menared’s Tennis Center, but fell 2-7 to Bethel.
Elaine Franta and Emma Barnd led Eau Claire winning both of their matches on the day.
Eau Claire soccer wins shutout
The UW-Eau Claire’s women’s soccer team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 3-0 victory over St. Norbert College.
The Blugolds scored all three of their goals in the first 18 minutes, with Tessa Grywalsky scoring the first two and Maddie Ames adding the third.
Anna Sveiven earned the shutout win with four saves.
Blue Devils volleyball stays undefeated
The UW-Stout’s volleyball team won both of its Saturday games at the UW-Oshkosh Pizza Hut Classic by a 3-0 margin.
First, the Blue Devils downed Oswego State 25-16, 25-18, 29-27, then wrapped up the day by beating Lawrence Unviersity 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, to improve to 7-0 on the year.
Stout soccer blanked by Bethel
The UW-Stout’s women’s soccer team held Bethel to just one goal, but the Blue Devils were blanked in a 1-0 loss.
Bethel out-shot Stout 16-4 in the game and goalkeeper Claudia Anderson made four saves for the Blue Devils.
Stout golf tied for 6th after Day 1
The UW-Stout’s women’s golf team combined to shoot a 308, the second-best single round in school history, on Day 1 of the Wartburg College Fall Invitation to finish the day tied for sixth.
Madison McCambridge led the way for the Blue Devils, shooting an even-par 72 to finish tied for fourth.
