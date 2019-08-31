Madsens commit to Cincy
Twins Gabe and Mason Madsen, who started their prep basketball careers playing at Bloomer, both verbally committed to Cincinnati on Saturday.
The duo are entering their third season at Rochester Mayo and are coming off 20-plus point seasons as juniors. Gabe averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Mason averaged 22 points.
The Madsens helped lead Bloomer to a Heart O’North Conference co-championship as freshmen.
Stout soccer earns first win
UW-Stout women’s soccer’s Rachel Washington notched a goal and two assists as the Blue Devils earned their first win of the season Saturday, a 3-1 triumph against Ripon. Washington opened the scoring in the sixth minute, while Hannah Kirchner and Rachel Younger had the other two Blue Devils goals. Younger’s was her first at the collegiate level.
UWEC VB falls to No. 3 team
No. 4 UW-Eau Claire volleyball ended its trip at the Christopher Newport University Captain’s Classic Saturday with a three-set loss at the hands of No. 3 Juniata.
Mackenzie Bachmann (26 kills, 40 digs) and Taylor Scalia (56 digs) were named to the All-Tournament Team.
UW-Stout earned a pair of victories on its opening day of the season, earning 3-set victories against Carleton College and Lakeland University. Lexie Nelson was named to the all-tournament team after posting 27 kills and 29 assists.
Stout golf sets record
UW-Stout women’s golf hit a two-round school record, while Madison McCambridge tied for first individually, as the Blue Devils earned first place at the Carthage College Battle on the Border Saturday. The Blue Devils finished with a 651 team score.
The UW-Stout men’s team took 14th at the Culver’s Edgewood Fall Classic in Janesville. Austin Gaby was the top individual finisher at 19th.
UW-Eau Claire women’s golf finished second at the Twin Ports Collegiate Invite, with Anna Uzpen finishing fourth individually. The Blugolds shot a round-best 333 on Saturday.
The Blugolds’ men’s squad is tied at second after the first round at the Augsburg Fall invitational. UW-Eau Claire’s Cole Jahnke and Alex Rogan are tied for seventh overall individually.
Tennis opens season
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis opened its season with a third-place finish at the UW-Whitewater Invitational on Saturday. Natalie Wijesinghe took third place at No. 1 singles with a victory against UW-Whitewater’s Paige Nierman.
UW-Stout dropped its first outing of the year, 6-3 to UW-Stevens Point. Elizabeth Wentzel and Lauren Couves teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles.
From staff reports