Pizza Huts win nail-bitter
Austin Selz gave up two runs over six innings before turning the ball over to Mason Bauer who shut down Green Bay Southwest to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Eau Claire Pizza Huts.
The Pizza Huts fell behind 2-0 in the top of the fourth, but came right back adding a run in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth.
Connor Stoik led the way offensively with a two hit afternoon.
Express postponed
Friday night’s Eau Claire Express game against the Duluth Huskies was postponed due to rain. The game will be played today as a part of a doubleheader.
