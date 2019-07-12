Pizzas win 2 in Plover
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 won both its games at the Plover Tournament on Friday, besting Manitowoc 8-0 and Sheboygan 12-8.
Ethan Kjellberg went 5-8 with eight RBIs, three runs, a double and a home run in the two games. Carter Hesselman had five hits, four runs and an RBI, while Logan Rasmussen had a home run against Manitowoc and went 3-3 against Sheboygan.
The Pizzas return to action today against Madison at 3 p.m.
Tigers rout Slammers in CRBL
Cole Zweifelhofer notched three RBIs, while Lucas Steinmetz and Jon Schoch each added a pair in Tilden’s 15-3 CRBL victory against Stanley on Friday.
The Tigers scored nine runs in the seventh inning to end the game early due to mercy rules. The Slammers got out to a 3-1 lead after the first, but couldn’t hold on.
Karl Krumenauer earned the win with six innings of work.
From staff reports