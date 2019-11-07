River Falls V-ball advances
Hallie Olson and Emily Banitt combined for 26 kills and led River Falls volleyball to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-23, sweep of Appleton North in the opening game of the Division 1 state volleyball tournament.
Setter Maddi Kealy led the team with a game-high 30 assists for the Wildcats, who will return to action against No. 2 seeded Oconomowoc today at 7:30 p.m.
Blugolds volleyball falters
UW-Eau Claire women's volleyball fell 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21 to UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC semifinals on Thursday.
Arianna Barrett and Kendra Baierl each recorded 14 kills, while Abbey Pederson had 36 assists, and Taylor Scalia added 27 digs for Eau Claire.
Stout's Gannon earns honors
UW-Stout volleyball's Stephanie Cannon was named the WIAC's Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday after posting a league-high 5.91 digs per set this season.
She clinched her third straight season on the WIAC's All-Defensive team, recording at least 20 digs in 30 matches, including a season-best 39 digs against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 9.
For UW-Eau Claire, Kendra Baierl and Arianna Berrett earned all-WIAC volleyball honors, Taylor Scalia was named to the All-Defensive team, and Clara Olson was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
From staff reports