Rivermen sweep doubleheader
The Eau Claire Rivermen handily swept the Cadott Red Sox in a CRBL doubleheader on Saturday, winning the opener 12-8 and the nightcap 13-1 in five innings.
Sawyer Sturz had a combined four RBIs on the afternoon on 3-7 hitting, while Dalton Hutton accounted for six runs on four hits. Andy Niese had a combined four RBIs and two runs on 4-7 from the plate.
Holdsworth takes 1st at Mill Run
John Holdsworth took first in the open division at the Mill Run Senior Tournament, besting Linus Zillmer by one stroke with a 69.
Mark Sippel won the Super Senior 65 and over division with a 70, while Steve Terry and Mike Glapa each shot a 65 to win the Net 1 and Net 2 divisions, respectively. Brad O’Connell won the Net 3 with a 63.
From news services