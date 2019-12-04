50th Fridged Eight scheduled for Saturday
The Indianhead Track Club’s Frigid Eight road race celebrates its 50th anniversary Saturday morning in Chippewa Falls. Start time for both the Frigid 8 and the Thermal 3, which was added in 1984, is 10 a.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the west side.
The defending champion is the first female winner, Polly Keen, a native of England working in St. Paul. She finished in 48 minutes, 42 seconds to handily defeat Bloomer’s Sean Craker while Andrew Komp of Chetek was third in last year’s event.
Brent Kann, 2017 winner and three-time champion, did not run last year but had a time of 43:19 to win two years ago. The 2016 winner was Isaac Bohaty of Cornell. Karen Swanson, Chippewa Falls, was last year’s second woman, placing 10th overall.
The defending 3-mile champion is Chase Holtorf, Kellogg, Minn. He won in 18:23, just ahead of Wausau’s Cody Buckli, the 2013 winner, who finished eight seconds back in 18:31. Betsy Larson, Altoona, was the female winner and fourth overall in 21:58.
The first race was held in Eau Claire south of town but has been in Chippewa Falls for more that 20 years. At its height in 1987, it attracted 470 entries. The 8-mile runs west of town and is a lollypoped course while the 3-mile is out-and-back.
Race director Warren Kerola is hoping for up to 200 runners with a prediction of temperatures in the 30s with no snow falling. Race-day registration and packet pick-up will begin a 9 a.m. at the church.
Stout X-Country staff honored
After a pair of second place finishes at the WIAC championship this season and a NCAA Division III cross country championship berth, UW-Stout men’s cross-country head coach Matt Schauf and assistants Emma Berndt and Logan Gullickson were named WIAC men’s coaching staff of the year.
It was the second time Schauf has been honored by the conference after winning the coach of the year award individually in 2012.
Blue Devils basketball falls
Luke Geiger and Jon Ciriacks scored 12 points each but the UW-Stout men’s basketball fell 81-63 to Cardinal Stritch on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The Blue Devils never led in the game and fell to 2-5 on the season.
From staff reports