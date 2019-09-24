Tremble earns Kwik Trip honors
UW-Eau Claire’s Lexie Tremble earned WIAC Athlete of the Week honors after leading the Blugolds Cross Country team to a first place finish at the St. Olaf College Invitational on September 21.
Tremble, a senior, finished second in the race with a time of 22:59.8.
Also receiving WIAC Athlete of the Week honors was quarterback Kobe Berghammer of UW-Oshkosh.
The Cumberland graduate went 20-for-22 with 222 yards and three touchdowns in Oshkosh’s 44-14 victory over Huntingdon College on September 21.
