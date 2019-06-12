Blugolds 10th in Directors' Cup
UW-Eau Claire finished 10th in the NACDA Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup Division III standings, which awards points for schools' finishes in NCAA championships.
With 763.50 points, the Blugolds earned their highest finish in program history. They ranked first among public schools and WIAC institution.
Stanley comes back against Tilden
Jakob Rosemeyer singled home the tying run in the top of the ninth for Stanley, then two batters later, Ryan Stunkel put the team up for good with a RBI single in the Slammers' 6-5 victory against the Tilden Tigers in the CRBL.
Jeremy Bremness threw a complete game, allowing five runs, four earned while scattering six hits.
Karl Krumenauer was shackled with the loss after allowing just two runs over seven innings pitched in relief.
Locals fall in West Bend
Three locals were unable to advance out of the Round of 16 at the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship Wednesday at West Bend Country Club.
Matt Tolan of Eau Claire, Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Ben Resnick of Rice Lake were all beat out by their respective competitors in stroke play.
From staff reports