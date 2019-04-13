Blugolds upset Illinois Wesleyan
The No. 22 ranked UW-Eau Claire softball team pulled off a 5-3 upset Saturday over fourth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan.
Sarah Peka pitched seven innings, allowing just three runs. She was helped out by Katie Rongstad, who scored two and drove in two on a 2 for 4 afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the Blugolds fell 6-0 to Millikin University.
Memorial wins four of five
The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team won four of five matchups at the Brookfield East Spartan Invite over the weekend.
The Old Abes defeated New Trier (Ill.), Neenah, University School of Milwaukee and Arrowhead. They fell to host Brookfield East 5-2.
Denton wins hammer throw
UW-Stout’s Morgan Denton set a career best with a 172-foot, 10-inch, hammer throw at the UW-Platteville Track and Field invitational on Saturday. Heather Beacher finished second in pole vault, Stephanie Pladies took second in high jump, and Shanna Laehn was second in the 100 meter hurdles. For the men, Noah Zastrow came second in the pole vault.
Stout softball swept by Oshkosh
UW-Stout softball fell 5-3 and 10-3 in its doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh.
The losses were the Blue Devils’ first WIAC losses of the season.
Blue Devils swept at Whitewater
UW-Stout was swept 11-9 and 4-3 in its doubleheader against UW-Whitewater.
Alex Jenkins went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the first game for the Blue Devils. Jared Jarvensiv and Jordan Wilson each collected a pair of hits in game two.
Eau Claire golf finishes 7th
UW-Eau Claire’s women’s golf team finished Saturday’s first round of the Wartburg Spring Invitational in seventh place.
Allison Chomniak led the team with an 84, tied for 10th place.
Stout golf finishes 11th
Trystin Kluess finished 15th, shooting a 76, for the Blue Devils women’s golf team, which finished 11th at the Kathy Neipagen Illinois Wesleyan Spring Fling.
