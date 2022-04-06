NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds suffer 1st defeat

The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team suffered its first defeat of the season on Wednesday, falling to UW-River Falls 17-6 in River Falls.

The Blugolds entered the matchup 10-0, but the Falcons were also unbeaten at 8-0. Ruby Pozorski and Samantha Burns had two goals each for Eau Claire.

The Blugolds return to action Friday at UW-La Crosse.

From staff reports

Recommended for you