The Eau Claire Memorial boys golfers headed north to Superior just one day before playing their conference tournament at Lake Hallie. The Old Abes won the Superior Invite by one stroke on Wednesday. Will Schlitz bested River Falls' Trey Timm in a playoff to earn first place individually.
The meet was the latest team win for Memorial, who seems to have made team championships a habit this season. Schlitz and Parker Etzel (fourth place) were two of several Abes in the top 10 at the meet. Sam Brennan and Tyler Debruyckere were the others.
Erickson named All-Region
UW-Eau Claire softball player Sadie Erickson was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Division III All-Region team on Tuesday.
Erickson was a first-team pick in Region VIII. She led the WIAC with 43 RBIs and tied for first with seven homers. She helped the Blugolds win the WIAC tournament title to advance to the NCAA tournament.
All-WIAC baseball teams announced
UW-Stout's Charlie Szykowny and UW-Eau Claire's Nate Witte both earned spots on the All-WIAC baseball team on Wednesday.
Stout's Jacoby Endreas and Joel Thimsen were honorable mentions, along with Eau Claire's Ryan Venne.
Correction
The May 18 edition of the Leader-Telegram stated the Eau Claire Cavaliers game against Plum City was set to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It was a 7 p.m. start time.