HOLIDAY MEALS: The North High School staff, in partnership with Red Coal BBQ in Eau Claire, will be donating holiday meals to students and families from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the school’s main entrance under the Husky.
A ham dinner with all the fixings will be distributed by North staff in drive-thru style.
North staff collected enough money to purchase at least 150 meals. Red Coal BBQ has offered to donate an additional 50 meals.
• • •
GRANT APPLICATIONS: In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community.
Early next year, $6,050 will be awarded in individual grants of up to $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.
Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting menomonierotary.org, where instructions can be found under the documents section.
All applications for the 2021 cycle are due by Friday, Jan. 8.
Successful grantees will be notified Feb. 5 prior to the announcing of the grants at the club meeting on Feb. 17.
For questions, contact Jodie Swanson at MenomonieRotaryGrants@gmail.com.
