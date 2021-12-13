AWARDS: Six alumni received awards from the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association as part of UW-Eau Claire’s fall commencement celebration.
Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award
Tyler Patterson, who received a bachelor’s degree in information systems in 2009, received this award.
Patterson has worked for Fortune 250 company CH Robinson since 2009. He opened offices in two different countries, in Warsaw, Poland, in 2019 and in Cork, Ireland, in 2021.
“Opening a new office is no small feat. Doing it nearly 5,000 miles from your friends and family during a global pandemic is an experience that lives with you a lifetime,” Patterson said. “Learning a new language, engaging with new cultures and building relationships with people in a new country was incredibly challenging. This challenge made the reward of success much richer.”
Patterson’s philanthropy shows his appreciation for UW-Eau Claire and future generations of Blugolds. He started a scholarship in 2015 for information systems students and recently endowed that scholarship.
President’s Award
Jennifer Borski, who received bachelor’s degrees in geology and mathematics in 1996, and Paul Kohler, who received a bachelor’s degree in business finance in 1988, received this award.
Borski is a hydrogeologist with the state Department of Natural Resources whose specialty is cleaning up contaminated brownfields.
For 20 years, she was a project manager who led efforts to clean up and redevelop complex contaminated properties.
For her redevelopment work on one brownfield site along the Fox River near Appleton, she was recognized with the naming of Borski Boardwalk.
For the past two years, Borski has been a DNR hydrogeologist serving as the vapor intrusion team leader, specializing in developing policy and training regarding the contaminated air vapors emanating from the historical soil and groundwater contamination.
Kohler has been president and CEO at Charter Bank for the past eight years, recently celebrating his 25th year with the financial institution.
Charter Bank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Wisconsin with approximately $1.2 billion in assets.
Kohler had an internship at First Wisconsin Bank during his senior year at UW-Eau Claire and was hired as a management trainee upon graduation.
“Perhaps the most important advice I can give is to be a good, genuine and kind person,” Kohler said. “Doing the right thing and doing what’s best for your co-workers, company and community will always pay dividends.”
Kohler has been a leader on state and local banking organization boards and in many community activities including United Way, The Community Table, Eau Claire Children’s Museum, Boy Scouts, Lions Club and the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award
Ronald Walsh, who received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1979, and Pamela White, who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing in 1982 and 1989, received this award.
During his long career, Walsh worked his way through the ranks as a teacher, guidance counselor, principal and school superintendent.
In 2014, he was named Wisconsin’s Superintendent of the Year by state and national school district administrators associations.
In his retirement, Walsh has mentored new superintendents to ensure that Wisconsin schools maintain strong leadership.
Walsh is a strong advocate for organ donation as he donated a kidney to his then 6-year-old daughter Laura in 1991.
White has been chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System Northwest Wisconsin since 2012, working collaboratively with physicians and operations colleagues to maintain a regional practice consisting of five hospitals, 14 ambulatory clinics, and a home health and hospice program. She leads more than 2,400 people within the nursing department across the region.
White has served in leadership roles on the Wisconsin Board of Nursing and the Wisconsin Hospital Association board.
Lifetime Excellence Award
Woubeshet Ayenew, who received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry/molecular biology in 1992, received this award.
Ayenew is a staff cardiologist who serves as the director of the Cardiovascular Clinic and Outreach Services at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
He is a respected leader in the cardiology field whose name regularly appears on lists of Minnesota’s top doctors. He serves on the boards of the American Heart Association Twin Cities and Open Hearts Big Dreams.
Ayenew, a native of Ethiopia, has focused his work primarily on advocating for underserved communities locally and internationally.
He is a co-founder and the first board chair for the East African Health Board, where he organized Twin Cities doctors and nurses to engage 3,000 members of the surrounding communities in health education and advocacy.
Since 2003, he has taken regular medical mission rips to Ethiopia.
• • •
GRANTS: Four area libraries have received grants from the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison for enriching their collections with new titles that will enable patrons to deepen their understanding of East Asia.
The grants were awarded as part of the “East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program.”
The area recipients are the Augusta Memorial Public Library, D.R. Moon Memorial Library in Stanley, Hammond Community Library and the Pepin Public Library.
This is the second year of the competition, which generated a wide variety of programming in 2020.
