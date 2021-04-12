JAPAN QUIZ BOWL: Six Eau Claire Memorial High School students were on teams that placed first and third at the recent Japan Quiz Bowl.
Memorial’s Level 4 team, consisting of Emily Fletcher, Pa Jai Khang and Mai See Yang, took first place.
Memorial’s Level 3 team, consisting of Henry Looms, Henry Navarro and Gage Winstand, took third place.
High school students from Wisconsin and Minnesota gathered online for the competition because of COVID-19.
The goal of the competition is to increase cultural awareness and understanding, and to bring together students who have an interest in Japan.
The high school students competed using their knowledge of Japanese language and culture.
The winners will participate in the virtual national Japan Bowl in Washington, D.C.
• • •
RANKED: Three area residents are ranked among the top two percent of students in their college at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
They are Henry Berger of Hudson, a freshman in the Ivy College of Business; Matthew Harle of New Richmond, a freshman in the College of Engineering; and Dana Feyen of Trempealeau, a junior in the College of Human Sciences.
• • •
DANCE MARATHON: Emma Bagnall of Eau Claire was one of more than 1,400 University of Iowa students who participated in the recent 27th annual student-led Dance Marathon, which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The final tally raised by the students, who were inspired by the theme of this year’s Dance Marathon: “Rise with Resilience,” was $1,422,443.27, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $31 million.
Dance Marathon is the University of Iowa’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $31 million since its first event in 1995.
• • •
INITIATED: Clarissa Mireau of Hudson has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Mireau was initiated at Nova Southeastern University.
Mireau is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
AWARD: Eric Dotseth received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for March at UW-Stout.
Dotseth, of Menomonie, is a facilities maintenance specialist in Facilities Management. He has worked at the university for four years.
Dotseth received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
CVTC AWARDS: An Eau Claire business and two individuals have received awards from the Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association.
WIN Technology received the Proven Business Partner Award for 2021.
Michele Koch, chief operations officer at Northwestern Bank, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Anthony Nied, owner of Safe & Simple Organic Lawns, received the Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award.
WIN Technology chief executive officer Scott Hoffmann said his business could not have developed into the company it is today without CVTC.
“WIN is very fortunate to be able to tap into the pool of graduates coming out of CVTC,” he said.
“The Chippewa Valley should also feel fortunate to have such an outstanding educational institution that readies individuals for the workforce. This has been a key factor in the growth and development we are seeing in the area,” Hoffmann said.
Koch started at Northwestern Bank in Chippewa Falls as a receptionist and rose to the position of chief operations officer.
A Chippewa Falls native, she graduated from CVTC in 1984 with a financial services program degree and started at the bank a few weeks later.
Koch has served as a volunteer with the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge, Agnes’ Table, Junior Achievement, and as a member of the finance committee for the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest.
Nied enrolled in CVTC’s landscape, plant and turf management program in 2010 after having already earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire. He took an interest in the horticulture field when he started working in it during the recession.
After his CVTC graduation, Nied worked for Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire, becoming a manager involved in all areas of the business.
After six years, he started his own business, which now focuses on organic and eco-friendly lawn care.
