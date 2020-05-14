SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area students have received scholarships from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at UW-River Falls.
The college awarded 181 scholarships totaling more than $169,000 to continuing students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, names of their scholarships and their value:
• Hillsdale: Noah Massie, crop and soil science, Michael and Jessina Dineen Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.
Emily Pintens, animal science-meat animal, Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council Scholarship, $1,200.
• Hixton: Katie Dokkestul, environmental science, Michael and Jessina Dineen Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.
• Hudson: William Mahler, environmental science, Environmental Studies Opportunity Scholarship, $1,500.
Violet Penman, environmental planning, John May, A.N. Johnson and Dale Swenson Memorial Scholarship, $525.
Sage Krause, conservation and environmental planning, Whitetails Unlimited Inc. Scholarship, $1,000.
• Maiden Rock: Danyelle Hovland, environmental science, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship, $1,000.
• Mondovi: Abigail George, agricultural business, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship, $1,000.
• New Richmond: Jessica Headlee, environmental science, Environmental Studies Opportunity Scholarship, $1,500.
• Osseo: Rachel Moseley, animal science-meat animal, Dr. Anthony F. and Anne S. Jilek Endowed Scholarship, $1,000.
• Pepin: Blaze Bergmann, agricultural technology, Kuschel Agricultural Scholarship, $775.
• Plum City: Carson Heath, conservation and environmental planning, Richard J. Starkey Memorial Scholarship, $550.
• Prescott: Nick Hovel, agricultural engineering, Irving W. Gerhardt Scholarship, $1,400.
• River Falls: Cale Graeber, conservation and environmental planning, Cafes Seniors Pay-It-Forward Scholarship, $500.
Dakota Watton, agricultural business, Farm Credit Services of Wisconsin Scholarship, $1,000.
Samantha Haston, horticulture, River Falls Garden Club Scholarship, $500.
• Somerset: Marie Haase, dairy science, Carl Nachreiner Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
Sophia Thommes, animal science-meat animal, Dean Henderson Scholarship, $500.
Michelle Schmitt, food science, North Central Cheese Industries Association Scholarship, $2,500.
• Spring Valley: Grace Anderson, agricultural education, George Marx Scholarship, $1,000.
• Strum: Greta Monson, agricultural education, Kuschel Agricultural Scholarship, $775.
• Willard: Zena Thomas, horticulture, Stanley J. & Lois Atkinson Bednarczyk Scholarship, $500; Wisconsin Garden Club Federation-Carolyn A. Craig Scholarship, $1,000.
• • •
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Fourteen students enrolled in apprenticeship programs at Chippewa Valley Technical College have received $1,500 Tools of the Trade Apprenticeship Scholarships from Ascendium Education Group.
Tools of the Trade scholarships help apprentices with financial need purchase expensive tools, clothing and equipment required by their trades so they can complete their programs and secure jobs.
The scholarships for CVTC students are among $301,500 in new Tools of the Trade scholarships awarded to 201 construction and industrial trades apprentices with financial need enrolled in Wisconsin Technical College System programs.
Ascendium received 359 applications.
Following are the area CVTC students who received scholarships, along with the companies they are apprenticed with:
• Electrician trade: Shane Craig and Brittany Mattoon, Eau Claire, Van Ert Electric; Nicklas Nesvacil and David Wolter, Eau Claire, B&B Electric; Sawyer Nesvacil and Bryce Purgett, Chippewa Falls, NEI Northern Electricians; Jeremy Stangas, Bloomer, Hudson Electric; Brian Ronning, Rice Lake, NEI Northern Electricians; and Gregory Williams, Thorp.
• Industrial electrician trade: Nate Leibfried, Wheeler, NEI Northern Electricians.
Most apprenticeship programs combine up to five years of classroom instruction and on-the-job training.
Ascendium has supported Wisconsin apprentices with financial need since 2013, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships.
• • •
AWARDS: The Student Voice, the campus newspaper of UW-River Falls, won four awards in the 2019 Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation.
Kacey Joslin, a former UW-River Falls student, won first place in column writing.
Current assistant editor Brooke Shepherd, a journalism, dairy science and Spanish major, earned honorable mention for a feature story.
The newspaper staff won second place for editorial writing.
The Student Voice also earned second place in general excellence in its circulation category.
• • •
MEMBERSHIP: The Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa has granted membership to 134 UW-Madison students, including Charlotte Dial of Eau Claire.
These initiates embody excellence in both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences.
Approximately 5% of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences.
Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the U.S.
• • •
AMBASSADOR: The Wisconsin Technical College System is recognizing 16 technical college students, including Carrie Erickson of Eau Claire, as WTCS Ambassadors.
Erickson is a medical assistant student at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
After a day of team building and leadership training, the students will champion opportunities in technical education throughout the coming year.
Baird, an employee-owned, international financial services firm headquartered in Milwaukee, has been the sole sponsor of the WTCS Ambassador program since its inception more than 20 years ago.
The Ambassadors’ backgrounds include traditional students attending college immediately following high school graduation, as well as those returning for additional education or changing careers.
One of the program’s objectives is to develop greater public awareness and appreciation for the role and value of technical education for individuals, employers and the state’s economy.
• • •
AWARD: Matthew Winkler has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for May at UW-Stout.
Winkler, of Baldwin, is the University Library circulation department supervisor.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
INITIATED: The Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 021, at UW-Madison, has initiated 144 students into membership.
They include Megan Baier and Katrina Hunt of Chippewa Falls, Emily Krueger of Hudson and Rita Simpson of Menomonie.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society that is open to students across disciplines.
Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10% of graduate students, the top 10% of seniors and the top 7.5% of juniors in each school and college.
• • •
CONTRIBUTED: Emily Hayden of Eau Claire, a marketing major and member of the UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter, contributed to an exceptional team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition in Delavan.
The UW-Whitewater students earned a record 150 individual and team awards, including the DECA Diamond Award for Chapter of the Year.
The team also brought home a first-place award in the Civic Consciousness category and a Membership Award recognizing the largest membership in the state.
Hayden earned second place in the state Student of the Year category, second place in the Hotel and Lodging competition, and was a national qualifier in the Entrepreneurship event.