SCHOLARSHIPS: The Fall Creek Area Foundation awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships to several Fall Creek High School seniors.
Following are the recipients:
• Anika Steinke, Alma A. Glenz Medical Scholarship, $650.
• Katelyn Stelter, Bradley J. Wise Memorial Scholarship, $800; Onno Ziemann Business or Science Scholarship, $1,300.
• Soren Johnson, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship, $600.
• Kassidy Andreas, Emma P. Redmond Teaching Scholarship, $800.
• Alexis Jacobs, Fall Creek Area Foundation Scholarship, $550.
• Samantha Spencer, Fall Creek Lions Club Scholarship, $1,250; M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000.
• Trinity Lontz, Garth E. Melville Fine Arts Scholarship, $500.
• Bryce Kuula, Gert Ziemann Business Scholarship, $1,500.
• Samantha Olson, Jim Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, $750; Rhonda Webster Memorial Scholarship, $500.
• Eric Steinke, John Prissel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
• Kaitlyn Kent, Ludington Pineview Country School Scholarship, $550; Richard Ziemann STEM Scholarship, $2,500; Robert Ziemann Nursing Scholarship, $800.
• George Accola, M&T Foundation Scholarship, $5,000.
• Catrina Cline, Olga E. and Steve H. Wise Health Care Scholarship, $1,000; Viola Ziemann Health Science Scholarship, $1,300.
• Kael Sanfelippo, Ralph and Marian Wise Scholarship, $350.
• Rebecca Yoshino, Rod Hennig Scholarship, $1,300.
• Kylie Stelter, Roscelia and Herbert Sell Scholarship, $800.
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club named Leighla Hoyt of Menomonie High School and Oscar Wyss of Boyceville High School as the April Youth of the Month in Dunn County.
Hoyt has been extensively involved with Girl Scouts and works for the Sunshine Learning Center as a floater teacher, mainly with infants and toddler classes.
Hoyt has especially enjoyed her high school classes in woods tech and shop. She was able to take Health Science classes through Chippewa Valley Technical College as a sophomore.
Hoyt is still undecided about her future plans.
Wyss has been a five-year participant in drama activities, three years on Boyceville’s Science Olympiad team, and two years on Quiz Bowl.
Wyss has been choir president for two years. His favorite classes are history, sociology and advanced English.
Wyss has worked for three summers for Boyceville High School in custodial areas, and also at Jimmy Johns in Menomonie.
Wyss plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to major in history and political science and possibly minor in philosophy.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides scholarships at all four Dunn County high schools, gives a dictionary to every third grade student in the county, and conducts work projects involving area youth at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
From staff reports